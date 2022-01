The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails delivers a decently fun experience, though those seeking a JRPG for its story may have better luck with another Falcom title. It certainly feels modern, despite the age of the game. (The original came out in 2012.) This is due to the smooth combat animations and way its controls feel. It reminds me more of a platformer, due to the way Nihon Falcom designed its stages and enemies. And because the story is not particularly convoluted, it is also friendly towards those who have huge gaps in between play sessions.

