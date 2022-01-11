New York Times: Selling Prized Possessions Got Elkins Park Native & Billionaire Ron Perelman Ahead of Debt

After nearly six years of wide-ranging assessments, parties involved with Prince’s estate have finally agreed on its value: $156.4 million, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and the Associated Press. The estate’s outgoing administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, had valued it at $82.3 million, provoking howls of outrage from multiple parties, not least the heirs of the late artist, who died in 2016 without leaving a will. Last year the Internal Revenue Service valued it at an amount much closer to the final number, $163.2 million. With an agreement between Comerica and the IRS and clearance from the heirs, the process of distributing...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO