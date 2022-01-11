ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

It was a riot; we can’t ignore that (letter to the editor)

By Pete Buchta
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an insurrection. It was a riot. Capitol Police were seriously hurt, some died. People were killed; 738 insurrectionists have been charged so far for their actions. Some have been sentenced...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Told To 'Save The Damn Crocodile Tears' After Whining About Voting

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received a blunt reminder of his own past conduct after he complained on Twitter about the potential silencing of voters. The top Senate Republican on Monday suggested “millions of Americans will cease to have a voice in the Senate” if Democrats change the chamber’s voting rules to pass voting rights legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Republicans#Protest#Capitol Police#Insurrectionists
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the Editor: In the coronavirus fight, Abbott can't have it both ways

Our supposed governor hasn’t wanted anything to do with COVID-19. He did not implement any measures to curb the spread of this virus, such as mask or vaccine mandates. Now that cases are surging because of Omicron, via his Twitter account he’s accusing President Biden of “hoarding the anti-body drugs and denying states independent access to that medical treatment. Now, he has stopped providing any of that medicine to Texas.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Staten Island Advance

Columnist’s facts are questionable (letter to the editor)

It seems to me that you make your mind up and then you make stuff up to support your position. I’ll grant you that the attack on the capitol was not Pearl, nor was it 9/11, but it was an insurrection and it was a riot. To point out that the Communist attack on the U.S Senate on Sept. 7, 1983, did more damage the attack of 1/6 conveniently omits the fact there were no injuries, let alone no fatalities, on 9/7/83, compared to the nine deaths related to the 1/6 riot. Furthermore, the 1983 attack resulted in $1 million in damages, while the estimated cost of the 2021 attack is $30 million.
U.S. POLITICS
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: The challenges we still face with COVID

A few weeks ago, former President Trump acknowledged that he has been boosted and there was some kickback from the audience which he quickly quieted. The pro-vaccine crowd used that episode to point fingers at Republicans and accuse them of being the leading anti-vaxxers saying, if only, they would just shut up, our lagging vaccination rate problems would be solved. As usual, they missed the mark because in reality the unvaccinated group significantly crosses party lines. A recently published analysis by the Inquirer demonstrated that the ove- 65 age group for all ethnic groups was pretty good, over 80%.
U.S. POLITICS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights

'We are in a crisis of democracy,” the Rev. William Barber said. “We talk about the filibuster, about how it hurts Black people — the filibuster has hurt everybody in this country, Black folk, women, the labor movement. The post Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Will Bunch: What fake 2020 Electoral College certificates tell us about America's fragile democracy

On Dec. 14, 2020, 20 prominent Pennsylvania Democrats gathered in Harrisburg — in a ceremony shorn of some of its pomp and circumstance because of COVID-19, but witnessed by a gaggle of reporters — to cast the state’s Electoral College votes for the president-elect, Joe Biden. They dropped their ballots in a wooden box designed by Benjamin Franklin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy