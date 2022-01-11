ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

PETTIS COUNTY COVID-19 TASK FORCE REPORTS A SPIKE IN CASES

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to 400 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Pettis County from January 3-10. According to minutes from the Pettis County Task Force meeting this week, as of January 10, there were...

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
Coronavirus
Government
County
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
