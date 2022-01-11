PETTIS COUNTY COVID-19 TASK FORCE REPORTS A SPIKE IN CASES

Assistant Health Department Director Tobias Harkins told the Board of Harvey County Commissioners on Tuesday that he expected the Omicron variant of COVID-19 to surge. Harkins said the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 56 since Monday, though no Omicron cases had been reported to date. He cited national predictions that project a vertical spike in the number of Omicron cases over a two-week period. He said, unlike other variants, the number of cases was expected to drop quickly. He said about 30 percent of cases in Kansas were of the Omicron variant.

HARVEY COUNTY, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO