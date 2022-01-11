Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, the first Black woman to run the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, says voting discrimination persists in the United States. Equal access to the ballot box is one of her department's top priorities. "We have made a lot of progress as a nation. But we've...
President Biden is now considering executive action as it has been almost a year since his push for legislation to combat misconduct in police departments. A bill named for George Floyd made it through the House but fell short in the Senate. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Cedric Alexander who served as the law enforcement executive on former President Obama’s policing task force. Jan. 15, 2022.
People know how to be healthy. That is what Brittany Mora discovered when she started her career in public health. Background: Nutrition and physical activity manager for Pierce County Public Health Department. Now after years within her role, Mora addresses the root causes of poor health to create a successful...
