"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform

President Biden is now considering executive action as it has been almost a year since his push for legislation to combat misconduct in police departments. A bill named for George Floyd made it through the House but fell short in the Senate. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Cedric Alexander who served as the law enforcement executive on former President Obama’s policing task force. Jan. 15, 2022.
