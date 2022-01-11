ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

By Kathryn Watson
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance,...

Nick Traficante
5d ago

How is this still going on?! This is an administration of psychopaths. I 100% believe if we just stopped blowing this up on the news and started living normal lives again everything would return to normal. The people in charge should be in prison.

Dennis Warner
4d ago

good luck getting reimbursed this the government were talking about and probably have a mountain of paper work to see if you qualify for reimbursement

