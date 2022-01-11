ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Bon Jovi set to launch North American tour this April

river1037.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBon Jovi has shared they will launch a new U.S. tour beginning in April. The band will kick off the tour April 1 in Omaha, Neb., before wrapping-up on April 30 in Nashville. Bon...

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Powerful winter storm slams East Coast with heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain

A powerful winter storm that slammed the Southeast over the weekend was moving north Monday, causing widespread power outages and covering roads in a mix of snow and ice. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania as its triple punch of heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain headed into the Northeast. It also created chaos for cars on North Carolina's highways, including in Durham, where crews worked late into the night to remove a tractor trailer that flipped above an overpass. The driver was taken to the hospital.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Bon Jovi

Comments / 0

Community Policy