Weirton, WV

West Virginia lawmakers approve tax incentive for potential manufacturing project in Weirton

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5eCu_0diRxqO000

UPDATE: The West Virginia House of Delegates have passed the West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act, Senate Bill 101. The bill passed 91-2, with delegates Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, and Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, being the only no votes.

West Virginia’s Senate has approved a tax incentive for a potential manufacturing project in anticipation of a major jobs announcement.

Gov. Jim Justice says the tax incentive would be for potential future industrial development.

The Govenor will give his State of the State speech Wednesday night, when he said he plans to make a major announcement.

In September, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor said it was looking to build a $2.7 billion steel mill in Ohio, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia.

Reports say that NUCOR is wanting to build two facilities in Mason County and Weirton. The Weirton location would be a trans-loading facility and the Mason County location would be a sheet mill

Meeting in special session, the senators also voted Monday to transfer funds to the Department of Economic Development from various agencies, which then were allocated unappropriated federal funds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Government
