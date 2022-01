Deoxys is one of the elusive legendary Pokemon that trainers around the world are eager to add to their collection. Unfortunately, it’s not one you can just catch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. But that doesn’t mean that you’ll never be able to get Deoxys in Pokemon BDSP. Here’s everything you need to know to add this super rare ‘mon to your Pokedex.

