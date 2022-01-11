SNAP Benefits 2022: Illinois Link Card Schedule For February

Illinois SNAP benefits, or food stamps, are issued through what is called an Illinois Link Card. The Link Card is used as an EBT card that operates like a credit or debit card . The card is eligible to be used for both cash and SNAP benefits, and if you are eligible for both you can access both with the same card.

Benefits will be sent out Feb. 1-10, 13, 17 and 20, based on a combination of the type of case and the case name. The disbursement dates are the same every month.

Illinois is one of the states that has been granted waivers from the USDA allowing the issuance of emergency allotments and supplements based on a public health emergency declaration by the Secretary of Health and Human Services related to COVID-19 relief when a state has also issued an emergency or disaster declaration.

Through this form, you can apply for SNAP benefits in addition to Illinois cash assistance, Medicare and healthcare programs.

In order to be eligible for the Illinois SNAP program, you must be a resident of the state of Illinois and meet one of the following requirements:

You have a current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $2,001, or

You have a current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $3,001 who share their household with one of the following: A person or persons age 60 and over or A person with a disability (a child, your spouse, a parent, or yourself).



Illinois residents can apply for and check eligibility for benefits online through the Application For Benefits Eligibility here .

