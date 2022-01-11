4 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 1st loss of the new year, including a stagnant offense, a defensive slippage and a busy schedule ahead of the All-Star break

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu talks with Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) after the Illini defeated Maryland 76-64 on Jan. 6, 2022, at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Bulls’ nine-game winning streak came to an end Sunday in a 113-99 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks , marking their first defeat of the new year.

The Bulls struggled to score against one of the best defenses in the league while their defense showed signs of wear and tear without Alex Caruso and Javonte Green ahead of a packed slate of January games.

Here are four takeaways from the loss.

1. The Bulls offense dried up under pressure.

The Bulls are a top-10 offense, averaging 110.9 points per game, but the team couldn’t crack 100 points against the Mavericks as all three All Stars — Nikola Vučević, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan — shot under 35% through three quarters.

Coach Billy Donovan predicted this might happen after his team led the league in shooting during its winning streak. The Bulls offense relies on rotation rather than sharp-shooting . Against the Mavericks, that movement became stagnant.

A regression to the mean in shooting percentage wouldn’t be the end of the world for the Bulls — their 47.3% field-goal percentage ranks second to the Utah Jazz’s 47.7%But a lack of rhythm on offense leads to a lack of tempo on the defense end of the court, providing a more pressing issue to address before the rest of this week’s remaining four games.

2. The Bulls’ success still runs through their defense.

The Bulls shot lights out throughout their winning streak, but Donovan remained urgently adamant that the Bulls are defined by their defense.

The Mavericks poked holes in the Bulls defense by exploiting the pick-and-roll, using it to open options on the perimeter to make 16 3-pointers. The Bulls are built to defend the pick-and-roll well — perimeter defenders such as Lonzo Ball and Caruso can fight over screens and place pressure on the point of contact, while Vučević is a big man still mobile enough to move with downhill action.

Against the Mavericks, Donovan said the key was finding the right level of aggression to attack the pick at the start of the play.

“When we did a good job at the point of screen and were really, really physical, I thought it enabled our big to get out of coverage a little bit quicker and get our guy back on the ball,” Donovan said. “There were some times that we did do a good job and other times we hadn’t. That’s been pretty consistent of where our defense has been.”

3. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu continue to develop.

Even in the loss, the growth of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu continues to be a major factor in the Bulls’ success. Neither player matched his dynamic performances from the last three weeks, but the duo’s contributions remain greatly improved from the start of the season while still showing room to build.

White recorded his seventh straight double-digit scoring performance against the Mavericks, but that performance was punctuated by a steep drop-off in the second half. The guard scored 13 points but hit only one shot in the second half as the Bulls struggled to score.

Dosunmu suffered a similar late-game dip on the opposite side of the court. The rookie was tasked with guarding Luka Dončić, glueing himself to the crafty guard to force him into exasperated shots and limit him to seven points in the first half. But Dončić wriggled free from Dosunmu’s defense in the second half, lighting up the Bulls in a 22-point performance in the win.

4. The Bulls face a crowded schedule.

This was only the start for the Bulls, who won’t have a real chance to catch their breath until after the All-Star break in February. The team is facing a grueling schedule after the majority of its postponed games from the COVID-19 outbreak in December were moved to January.

This week begins the spin cycle for the Bulls — two sets of back-to-backs starting with United Center games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, respectively, followed by a home game Friday against the Golden State Warriors and a road game Saturday against the Boston Celtics. This stretch will take the Bulls through six back-to-backs in less than six weeks before the All-Star break.

The Bulls aren’t committing to a plan for handling the schedule, but Donovan emphasized that rest will be key during the next six weeks. The final wave of players such as Ball is fully recovered from their COVID-19 absences, but the losses of Caruso, Green and Tyler Cook continue to take a toll on the Bulls’ defensive depth.

Caruso is likely to return in the next week as his CT numbers — which track how many cycles of testing are necessary to detect COVID-19 in his body — continue to decline steadily, according to Donovan. However, Green and Cook are expected to miss several more weeks with injuries.

In the meantime, Donovan said the Bulls can’t afford to sit players just for the sake of it. Instead, they likely will make day-of-game decisions to determine who needs rest.