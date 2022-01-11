ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia's balance of trade deficit widens to 16.2 billion dinars in 2021

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s balance of trade deficit widened to 16.2 billion dinars ($5.65 billion) in 2021 against a deficit of 12.8 billion dinars in 2020 due to higher imports from China and Turkey, the state Institute of Statistics said.

The deficit has been one of the main problems facing Tunisia as it grapples with an economic crisis.

Imports rose by 22.2% to 62.8 billion dinars and exports rose by 20.5% to 46.6 billion dinars.

