Vaccine-or-test mandates for indoor dining go into effect in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Here are answers to some common questions on the orders:Q: Are all restaurants covered by the requirement? A: No, St. Paul's order only covers establishments licensed by the city. That means coffee shops, fast food chains and other places that do not serve alcohol are exempt, according to the Pioneer Press.Q: Does "fully vaccinated" means having a booster shot? A: No. The orders state that fully vaccinated means two weeks after completing a full series, but booster shots aren't required. Q: Do the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO