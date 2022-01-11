Yeezy Gap Introduces TV Commercial Featuring Ye’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ During College Football National Championship Game

Click here to read the full article.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West ) has released a music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 Grammy Album of the Year-nominated record, “Donda.” Meanwhile, Yeezy Gap introduced a TV commercial featuring the “Heaven and Hell” music video Monday night on ESPN during the college football national championship game won by the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Yeezy Gap hoodie, as seen in the “Heaven and Hell” video, is available globally for purchase. The hoodie, which comes in both adult and kids sizes, is offered in both black and blue. It is made of a 100 percent cotton double layer, and ships in four to eight weeks. It is available to order at Yeezygap.com for $60 for kids and $80 for adults.

The austere video, which runs about two minutes and 39 seconds, features “Heaven and Hell,” with lyrics that begin, “Children growing, women producing, Men go work and some go stealing. Everyone’s got to make a living.” The music video features a dark visual of masked individuals and the spiraling of floating bodies among the clouds.

As reported, Yeezy Gap made news last week when it revealed that Demna, creative director of Balenciaga, is collaborating with Yeezy Gap on a collection. Last week, Yeezy Gap said about the Demna-Ye collaboration, “this first-of-its-kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.” The first release of products under the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga label are set for a global release in June, with a second drop following later in the year.

The first Yeezy Gap product, a $200 round puffer jacket, launched June 8, 2021, and sold briskly. The second item, a $90 sweatshirt, launched Sept. 29. The new hoodie that’s for sale is a re-released one.

