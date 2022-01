Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) once again beat analyst estimates in their fourth-quarter earnings report with diluted EPS of $1.38 and revenue (net of interest expense) of almost $21 billion against an estimate of $1.13 and about $19 billion, respectively. As a result, the company's stock, which already has risen about 65% during the previous 52 weeks, rose a further 2% upon the earnings report's release.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO