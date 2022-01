Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Investors head back for the second trading week of the year with some indications that the valuation reset away from high-growth, high-PE stocks could continue. The first two really big investor conferences of the year are also on the schedule with the ICR Conference in the retail sector and the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference expected to lead to a flurry of guidance and business updates. On the economic calendar, updates on wholesale inventories, consumer prices and producer prices are the headliners. Meanwhile, Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) head into the earnings confessional with reports that could rattle their respective sectors. At the end of the week, the Q4 earnings season kicks off in earnest with a wave of highly-anticipated reports from big banks.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO