Spending hours hunched over our phones or our laptops doesn’t do our posture any favors. But this shoulder-opening yoga flow can help you stand tall instead. The 40-minute video below, which is the sixth installment of Sweat With SELF’s Yoga for Beginners series, seeks to counteract all of that forward hunch that many of us are all too familiar with. In the video, yoga instructor Rita Murjani—the chief of staff at mindful living brand Aduri who teaches at NYC-based studios SkyTing and Equinox—demonstrates specific shoulder-opening yoga poses, as well as variations of other poses you may already know, to help relieve tightness in your deltoids and chest muscles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO