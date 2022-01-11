ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Five injured in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella

By Jesus Reyes
 6 days ago
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Coachella Monday night.

The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, one person suffered serious injuries, another had moderate injuries, and three sustained minor injuries.

Our crew at the scene spotted a helicopter arrive nearby, possibly to airlift the patient with serious injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

