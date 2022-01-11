'Zero-Sugar' coming to a vending machine near you

On Good Things Utah this morning – Before you choose your next soda listen to this: Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as “diet” are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. We share what health experts are saying this morning.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO