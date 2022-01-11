ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Zero-Sugar' coming to a vending machine near you

By Breanna Fuss
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — When we rang in 2022, it marked the start of new laws and resolutions. It also marked the start of new trends. One thing that may have already caught your attention is new labels on grocery store shelves or in the breakroom’s vending machine....

ABC 4

Should you choose diet or zero-sugar soft drinks?

On Good Things Utah this morning – Before you choose your next soda listen to this: Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as “diet” are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. We share what health experts are saying this morning.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Atlas Obscura

The Cornell Apple Vending Machine

Each year, at Cornell University, fall heralds the return of a most unusual vending machine outside of Mann Library near the Department of Horticulture. In lieu of the usual assortment of snacks, the popular fixture features nine apple varieties, all grown at Cornell Orchards’ two locations. For the modest...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Mountain Dew Releases Zero Sugar Spark Soda

For fans of Mountain Spark, Mountain Dew has now launched a sugar-free version of the popular raspberry lemonade flavor. Now available nationwide, Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar is just the latest release that addresses the growing consumer demand for more zero sugar offerings. Mountain Dew Spark was released a year ago and quickly became a fan favorite with selling out with each restock.
FOOD & DRINKS
theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Spark

If you haven’t checked off Mtn Dew Spark from your Mtn Dew bucket list because it was a Speedway exclusive and you were nowhere near one, you’ll be happy to learn that it’ll be available nationwide this year very soon. But here’s the zero sugar version, if you also have that on your Mtn Dew bucket list. (Spotted by Bob K at Walmart.)
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Casual

Tokyo restaurant chain installs vending machines for take-home sales

A Tokyo restaurant chain specializing in noodle dishes has installed vending machines at 26 outlets offering frozen versions of its products for take-home sales, according to a report in The Mainichi. The chain, Ringer Hut, has installed the machines to offset sales lost on account of the cononavirus. So far,...
FOOD & DRINKS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Staff and supply shortages delay restaurant opening

NEW BERN, N.C. — Not enough workers and not enough supplies. These are just a couple of the issues new restaurants face even after two years of dealing with COVID. Restaurants are facing staff and supply shortages due to COVID. Don Pablos Tacos y Tequila was delayed for six...
NEW BERN, NC
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Shop Offers 24/7 Ice Cream Vending Machine

Any kid dreams about this: having an ice cream vending machine. How cool, right?! There's a Minnesota ice cream shop that has made that dream a reality with a 24/7 ice cream vending machine. The shop is called What's the Scoop?. The What's the Scoop? location that has this vending...
MINNESOTA STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
Footwear News

14 Surprising Secrets About Dollar Stores & Fast Facts You Didn’t Know

Dollar Stores have become synonymous with the frugal idea of spending only a singular dollar for a host of household, beauty and food products that once were thought to be much more expensive at grocery stores and other big box retailers. One of the first to open was Dollar General in 1939, followed by Dollar Tree in 1986, Family Dollar in 1959 and Five Below in 2002. These stores are characterized for their ease and transparency of value, while also offering customers an affordable way to buy some of their favorite brands. As the years march on, it’s become apparent how...
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio restaurant remains open despite having only 3 employees

SAN ANTONIO — Sergio Calderon’s TV isn’t blasting what the rest of the world is usually watching. Ask him. “When everybody is switching channels on TV for sports, I’m switching channels for food,” Calderon said. Calderon’s pretty much cooked his whole life, from his early...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

