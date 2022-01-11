Save 80% on Sample Logic’s Xosphere atmosphere instrument for Kontakt Player

Soundiron has released a new Vintage Keys Series instrument library for Kontakt. Verve revives the vintage analog sounds of the quirky Jen Brio 61-CS. This Italian combo organ was brought to market by Jen in the early 1960s. It featured a 61-key keyboard and drum/rhythm machine with built-in speaker, as well as a variety of knobs, buttons and faders to control layer volume, instrument type, accompaniment, and tempo. While it was most popular for cheesy string ensemble vibrato tones, it also had synth Trombone, Trumpet, Clarinet, Oboe, Tibia, Piano, and Harpsichord presets.
