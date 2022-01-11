ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 80% on Sample Logic’s Xosphere atmosphere instrument for Kontakt Player

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week sale on the Xosphere instrument library for Kontakt and Kontakt Player by Sample Logic. The library comes with over 350 atmospheres, and...

Instruments

Steinberg launches New Year Deals on WaveLab, Cubasis and instruments. Steinberg has announced the launch of its New Year Deals promotion, offering a 40% discount on selected product for a limited time. Our New Year Deals bring a huge 40% discount on WaveLab, Cubasis, Groove Agent, HALion Symphonic Orchestra and...
Save 40% on SampleTron 2 virtual instrument by IK Multimedia

IK Multimedia has announced a promotion on the SampleTron 2 virtual instrument collection of sought-after vintage and tape-based samplers. Combining the powerful sound engine of IK’s award-winning SampleTank 4 with its industry-leading tape modeling technology, SampleTron 2 recreates the distinctive, ultra-vibey sounds of tape-based samplers from the ’60s and ’70s, along with quirky early digital sample players and vocoders.
Tomavatars releases Planetarium granular instrument for UVI Falcon

Tomavatars has announced the release of a new expansion for the Falcon creative hybrid synthesizer by UVI. Created by a sound designer for sound designers, Planetarium is an instrument designed to make textures from samples. It has four granular and two noise engines, 6 modulation sources, an arpeggiator and ten...
Save 90% on London Symphonic Strings by Aria Sounds, now $39 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two week deal on London Symphonic Strings by Aria Sounds, a 42GB sample library for Native Instruments Kontakt featuring some of the most beautifully recorded strings in the world. London Symphonic Strings contains the standard five-section string ensemble (Violins 1, Violins 2, Violas, Cellos,...
Ghosthack releases Sci-Fi Atmospherics Volume 2 sample pack

Ghosthack has returned with a brand new collection of over 400 one-shots and loops designed for music and media productions. Sci-Fi Atmospherics Volume 2 contains more than 3.5GB of tops, textures and atmospheres, hits, impacts, percussion and basslines, melodic elements, textures, drones and one-of-a-kind sound fx. We invite you to...
Soundiron Verve: Jen Brio 61-CS combo organ instrument for Kontakt

Soundiron has released a new Vintage Keys Series instrument library for Kontakt. Verve revives the vintage analog sounds of the quirky Jen Brio 61-CS. This Italian combo organ was brought to market by Jen in the early 1960s. It featured a 61-key keyboard and drum/rhythm machine with built-in speaker, as well as a variety of knobs, buttons and faders to control layer volume, instrument type, accompaniment, and tempo. While it was most popular for cheesy string ensemble vibrato tones, it also had synth Trombone, Trumpet, Clarinet, Oboe, Tibia, Piano, and Harpsichord presets.
Get 40% OFF AudioThing Fog Convolver convolution reverb/processor plugin

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Fog Convolver plugin by AudioThing, offering a 40% discount on the true stereo convolution reverb/processor for the next two weeks. Fog Convolver can be used to add reverberation, create special effects, and apply an acoustic impulse captured from audio equipment. An...
Waves Audio 40% Off Zone: Save on 60 plugins & bundles

Waves Audio has launched a new promotion titled the 40% Off Zone, offering a 40% discount on a selection of 60 plugins and bundles for a limited time. Enter the 40% Off Zone: Where you’ll find a monster selection of the industry’s most popular plugins & bundles for producing, mixing, mastering & more – all at 40% off. Act fast, as these deals won’t last long.
Save 60% on MSoundFactory modular instrument & FX plugin

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive limited time sale on MSoundFactory, a versatile modular synthesizer instrument and effect plugin by Meldaproduction. MSoundFactory provides hundreds of predefined sounds available via global presets, just as any other instrument. The true marvel however is the categorized system of instruments. An instrument is not just a sound, potentially with a few macro controls. It is an entire “instrument”, with lots of settings and its own presets.
Effect Grid multi-band processor plugin for Windows and Mac

Effect Grid has recently launched a new plugin that lets you split your audio into 9 bands and process them with plugins. Effect Grid’s goal is to provide a complete new understanding of what multiband processing can be. It splits the incoming audio not only into frequency bands but also into amplitude bands.
MHarmonizerMB effect plugin by Meldaproduction on sale at 50% OFF

Meldaproduction is offering a discount on the MHarmonizerMB pitch shifting and multi-voice harmonizing plugin that lets you play like many musicians at once. MHarmonizerMB features multiple harmonizing algorithms, up to 120 voices, formant adjustment, strumming, ADSR envelope, and much more, all in 6 distinct frequency bands. Make one instrument sound...
Alto Xylophone percussion instrument for Kontakt on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a limited time sale on Soundiron’s Alto Xylophone, a Kontakt sample library featuring the sounds of a deeply sampled Orff tuned percussion instrument. Ready to bring acoustic percussive accents to your next composition, Alto Xylophone fits comfortably in any genre from horror to jazz. It...
AMD’s Radeon Super Sampling will bring upscaling to almost every game

Upscaling tools are a lifesaver when attempting to boost fps, helping strike a balance between performance and visuals. While Nvidia DLSS often overshadows FidelityFX, it’s not inherently compatible with your entire gaming PC library, meaning you could struggle to run the latest games at either 4K, or on ageing rigs. Thankfully, AMD just announced Radeon Super Resolution, a new upscaler that should work with just about any game.
Futurescape expansion pack for Vital by Resonate Sound Design

Resonate Sound Design has announced the release of a brand new collection of 128 presets for the Vital software synthesizer by Vital Audio. ​Futurescape is designed to be used for cyberpunk/heavy trailer music, but can also be used for plenty of other genres. It includes lots of aggressive basses and quite epic pads, with the vast majority of the presets having the modwheel and all 4 Vital macros mapped to create movement and variation in the sound.​
Linda IronVerb algorithmic reverb with unique Ironize effect by Audified

Following the previously released Linda RockStack amplifier effect, Audified has returned with another collaboration with musician, programmer, mixing, and mastering engineer Martin Linda. The Linda IronVerb is a classic algorithmic reverb featuring 6 modes, a variety of controls and a unique Ironize effect. IronVerb is a classic algorithmic reverb, perfect...
Chris Hein Ensemble Strings by Best Service on sale at 50% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on Chris Hein Ensemble Strings by Best Service, offering a 50% discount on the string library featuring 10 instruments for the free Kontakt Player. Recorded with the greatest care, precisely edited and combined into ten useful Kontakt Player instruments with a custom-made user...
Splice Sounds releases Mat Zo’s Mad Zoo Drums Vol. 2 sample pack

Splice has released a new sample pack by Mat Zo on its Splice Sounds imprint. Mad Zoo Drums Vol. 2 delivers a fresh batch of one shot drum and percussion samples, including kicks, snares, hihats, cymbals, claps, shakers, and more. Grammy-nominated producer and Mad Zoo Music lead Mat Zo is...
Save 80% on AcidBox bassline synth + InstaLooper3 by Audio Blast

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a two-week sale on a bundle of two plugins by Audio Blast, offering an 80% discount on a 303 style bassline and rhythm generator and a versatile glitch effect plugin. Use AcidBox to get the old fashion “Acid” sound everybody loves, with a lot of...
Beat Magazine #193: Get Tracks Done + 2 AAS Sound Packs included for FREE

The latest edition of Beat Magazine is all about finding your flow in daily routines to help you get tracks done. The goal is clear: More songs and tracks should be finished. But not heartless and by template, but polished and with attention to detail. But how do you achieve this goal when time and muse in everyday life don‘t play along at the push of a button? No problem! Because the Beat editorial team has plenty of tips and helpers ready to help you optimize your studio workflow, get the ideas out of your head and into the DAW, and ultimately make more projects ready for release.
Plugin Boutique launches Drum & Bass Phenomenon for Phase Plant

Plugin Boutique has released a collection of 64 presets geared towards drum and bass music production for the Phase Plant software synthesizer by Kilohearts. Drum & Bass Phenomenon covers the whole gamut of sounds heard in this globally adored genre, including leads, pads, basses, bells and keys, plucks and stabs, drum hits and fx.
