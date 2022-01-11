ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Leaders highlight 2022 legislative session goals in opening day speeches

KGLO News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — GOP leaders in the Iowa legislature are promising tax cuts, welfare reform and new state support for parents who enroll their kids in private schools. Democrats say their focus is on addressing Iowa’s workforce shortage. Senate Republican Leader of Ankeny Jack Whitver said “major,...

www.kglonews.com

