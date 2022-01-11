Child critically injured, 3 others hurt in Dayton crash; Police seek information from witnesses

DAYTON — Three children were hurt including one who suffered critical injuries after a crash on North Main Street in Dayton Tuesday morning, according to Dayton police.

>>Police to release findings of internal investigation into traffic stop involving man with disability

Officers and several medics were called to the area of North Main Street near Shadyside Drive around 7:10 a.m. after the crash was first reported.

An initial police crash report found a car traveling south on North Main Street went over a curb, crashed into a utility pole, and spun several times, investigators told News Center 7.

>>Dole salad recall linked to Springfield facility

Four people, three children and one adult driver, were in the car at the time of the crash. Two children, 4 and 5 years old, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The third child, identified as a 3-year-old, suffered critical injuries and is receiving treatment at an area hospital.

The adult driver was not injured in the crash. The police investigation found the 3-year-old was not restrained in a car seat or by a seat belt at the time of the crash, a police spokesperson said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

The driver told police they might have been clipped by a second vehicle before crashing into a pole. A witness, who spoke to News Center 7, said a truck ran a stop sign and crashed into the back of the car.

However, Dayton police have not been able to determine if a second vehicle was involved, Dayton police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said.

“At this point we do not know, all we do know is the driver has stated that she was possibly clipped by another vehicle. And if that’s the case, that vehicle possibly caused this crash and then left the scene,” Coleman said.

“If anybody saw something can they please again, call the Regional Dispatch Center at 225-HELP or the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS and let us know if you saw something about this crash. Please let the detectives know so we can find out exactly what happened with this crash. If there’s another vehicle out there, we need to know that too,” Coleman said.

In the Tuesday afternoon media released, police renewed a request for additional witnesses to step forward to assist in the investigation of the crash.

If a second vehicle is determined to be involved in the crash, Coleman said the driver could face charges including leaving the scene of an accident.

“Its amazing all people survived this crash,” Coleman said.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group