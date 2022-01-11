Busy Week for WCV Starts Today

The remnants of the winter storm prevented the Twin Cedars Basketball Squad from playing their rescheduled games with Ankeny Christian on Saturday. The games have now been set for February 1st. While the girls were not able to erase a bad week after back-to-back losses, the Sabers will look to a full week of basketball this coming week with three games. While not the first thing on their minds, senior player Brooke Roby is just 70 points away from joining the 1,000 point club at Twin Cedars. While Roby is not thinking about that, her Coach Zack Dunkin knows how special it would be to join her siblings in the elite club, and to accomplish it, with all of the injury and illness she has had to deal with the last year.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO