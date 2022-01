The WCV boys and girls basketball teams will hit the hardwood tonight. After the heavy snow on Friday, the Wildcats will be chomping at the bit to play tonight against Colfax-Mingo. The girls will start the action. It’ll be a matchup of the 5-7 Wildcats against the 4-8 Tigerhawks. This should be a relatively competitive game. Both teams are strong defensively and aren’t really that flashy offensively. It should a hard fought old school basketball game.

COLFAX, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO