The Early Word: Chief's gun is gone; Collierville cancels in-person classes

Hi, everybody. Good morning. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, and your Tennessee legislators will be back in Nashville, with redistricting on their minds .

In Downtown Memphis, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. will consider a PILOT transfer for the Sheraton hotel as well as a PILOT for the proposed Butler Row mixed-use project . The Grizzlies will be “bringing back a popular story” to FedExForum as they battle the Golden State Warriors. And, in Lakeland, the board of education will hold a special called meeting to hear from two attorneys about the legal issues, and ramifications, related to school clubs .

THE NEED TO KNOW

MPD Chief C.J. Davis spoke at a crime forum in November 2021; last year she said that more than 1,300 guns were stolen from cars. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

Chief’s gun stolen: Well, if this doesn’t put a fine point on a problem, I don’t know what does. More than 1,300 guns were stolen out of cars last year; this weekend, one of Memphis police chief C.J. Davis’ service weapons was stolen out of the Porsche Panamera driven by her husband . Davis and her husband were reportedly at a Cordova store on Saturday when someone smashed the window of the car and took both a backpack and the lockbox containing one of Davis’ duty weapons. The backpack has since been recovered (which I find surprising) but the gun has not.

Collierville pauses in-person classes: With 14% of students and teachers and 29% of support staff at Collierville High School out due to either COVID-19 infections or exposure, the school will go remote for the rest of the week . The change is due to the district currently unable to staff all of the high school’s classes “safely and effectively.” You may remember that at least some classes were left unattended, though accidentally, last week . To make the change from in-person to remote classes, the district had to get special permission from the state.

Jason Huisman is Germantown’s new city administrator. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Huisman in the house: After installing him on an interim basis, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved Jason Huisman last night as the suburb’s new city administrator. Huisman, who played baseball for the University of Mississippi and then spent four years in the minor leagues with the Anaheim Angels’ organization, joined Germantown in 2017. He replaces longtime administrator Patrick Lawton, who retired late last year .

MEET MEMPHIS

Bolton High School science teacher Veronica Woodard brushed a visiting llama during the school's Ag Day festivities in December 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

Over the summer, Shelby County Schools received a $2 million grant to transform Bolton High School from a traditional high school to an AgriSTEM school. Students at Bolton now take typical core classes but they also learn about food science, veterinary science, automobile mechanics and culinary arts. In December, the school hosted its first AgDay, where students were able to fly drones, plant mustard greens and feed animals . “Many people, when you think about agriculture, you think about your traditional farming, overalls and tractors. It’s not like that anymore,” said AgDay participant and farm owner Derravia Rich. “One thing that’s really important to me is about changing the narrative and showing black students that there are jobs, there are opportunities for you in this industry.”

THE NICE TO KNOW

James Wisemen speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony at East High yesterday. (Justin Ford/Special to The Daily Memphian)

32, retired: Professional basketball player James Wiseman is already having his jersey retired. At East High School, that is. The Golden State Warriors center (and former Memphis Tiger) was at East last night — alongside former teammates Alex Lomax, Lester Quinones, Johnathan Lawson, and Tadarius Jacobs — for a half-time ceremony during the Mustangs’ game against White Station.

Britton DeWeese, shown here in a file photo, and some of his employees at Gibson’s Donuts have all tested positive for the coronavirus, putting a strain on the donut shop. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Say it ain’t dough: Gibson’s Donuts is a 24-hour operation, but the hole it’s currently in is named Omicron. General manager Britton DeWeese was recently exposed to the variant while at work; he’s since tested positive — as have other members of the DeWeese family and other members of the popular donut shop’s staff. As DeWeese says, they have plenty of employees but the business also takes a lot of employees : “It could get to where we’re down to just glazed doughnuts for a while if more people test positive.” Or they could end up closing temporarily.

World War II veteran Billy ‘Spook’ Murphy coached football at the University of Memphis for 14 years, then served as its athletic director. (Courtesy image)

With family’s help, Tiger becomes HoFer: The College Football Hall of Fame is electing its first player or coach, ever, from the University of Memphis — and it comes after 30 years of nominations. Billy “Spook” Murphy was the school’s football coach for 14 years, from 1958 to 1971, basically building “the program from scratch,” according to Geoff Calkins. The campaign to have him become a Hall of Famer began in 1991 and, though Murphy died in 2008, his family never gave up hope that it would happen.

A Complete Summer: Plans for a more than five-mile stretch of Summer Avenue include protected bike lanes, more pedestrian crossings and a road diet. The final public meetings for the Summer Avenue Complete Streets project was held last night, and city officials are looking at $28 million in phased-in improvements meant to make the street safer and attract new businesses and residents. But construction may not begin until 2024 or 2025.

WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Elise Neal and Halsey have all been tweeting about the Memphis Grizzlies (although Halsey’s perspective is somewhat different from Timberlake’s and Neal’s).

The team played the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night, and the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant had a block (as we mentioned yesterday) that was felt around the world .

Like, at Bass Pro Blocks at the Pyramid ...

and in the “Ascension of St. Ja.”

Seriously, Memphis Twitter was having way too much fun, and we love them for it.

