Maine's Attorney General says the settlement of a national class-action lawsuit against student loan lender Naviant will bring millions of dollars to the state. The announcement was released on Thursday when the alleged predatory lender decided to settle a lawsuit brought by 39 state attorneys general. In the filing, Naviant was accused of convincing students to sign up for long-term forbearances, instead of educating them about more affordable options, despite the knowledge that a large percentage of those students would not be able to pay off their loans. According to the settlement, the company did not admit any fault or illegal actions. The total amount of the agreed-upon settlement is $1.85 billion dollars.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO