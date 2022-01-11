Philly Tech Trends: Planning Your First Virtual Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where, and when the lottery is played, today announced its participation at the ICR Virtual Conference 2022. The company’s CEO and Co-Founder Tony DiMatteo will take part in a fireside chat hosted by Jason Tilchen, equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/5ghF9 or the Lottery.com Investor Relations website to access a live webcast of the fireside chat, for which a replay will be available for 90 days. In addition, please contact Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com to schedule a meeting with management.

LOTTERY ・ 10 DAYS AGO