Car crashes into utility pole, leads to Strawberry Mansion fire: Officials

A chain of events that started with a car crash led to a building fire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, according to authorities.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue.

The Action Cam on the scene showed that the white sedan suffered extensive damage and its airbags deployed after striking a utility pole.

Authorities said the pole then crashed into a vacant portion of a building, which is above the Out Kast Auto Club.

"I heard a big boom and then I seen a spark from the light pole," neighbor Jose Figueroa said.

The building caught fire and officials said it knocked out power to more than 150 people.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames that were shooting from the top floor.

After sunrise, the car started to ice over as crews worked in extremely cold conditions to contain the fire.

The water didn't take long to freeze on just about everything it touched including signs, trees and the ground.

Officials told Action News it's unclear why the driver crashed into the pole, but neighbors said speed is usually an issue in the area.

"People fly through here constantly. They need to put speed bumps in this road," Figueroa said.

Officials said no one was injured during the fire.

After it was contained, crews from the Office of Emergency Management checked on families who were without power to be sure they had a way to stay warm.

Authorities said the driver of the car left the scene before they arrived and has not been located.