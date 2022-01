As the day goes by and turns into night, we can’t help but try to stay warm. And while you’re feeling toasty under the covers and drinking hot chocolate after a long day of work, you may want to suggest getting an indoor electric heater. Instead of increasing the temperature from the thermostat and risking a high electric bill, a space heater can warm an entire room faster, so you don’t have to pile up several layers of sweaters and throw blankets. Here, we have compiled a list of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms.

