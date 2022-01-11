ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

By Jim Maurice
 6 days ago
DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought...

103.7 THE LOON

St. Stephen Man Hurt in Snowmobile Crash

ALBANY -- A man was hurt in a snowmobile crash in Stearns County. The sheriff's office says the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday on the Lake Wobegon Trail near Albany. The snowmobile was going east when it left the trail and struck a tree. Deputies say 44-year-old...
ALBANY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

What are the Rules/Penalties in St. Cloud for Sidewalk Snow Removal

It's been pretty snowy so far this winter in St. Cloud. The last snowfall I went out to shovel about three times. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Car Fire

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a car fire Thursday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. along I-94. Fire crews arrived to find an unoccupied car fully engulfed. The blaze was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt. The fire caused roughly $7,200 in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Snow Expected in Northern Minnesota on Tuesday

DULUTH -- Snow will develop late Monday night over portions of the Northland then become widespread Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday night. Only about an inch of snow is expected in places like Brainerd and Aitkin. About two inches in Grand Rapids. Four to six inches of snow in far northern Minnesota in International Falls and Ely. And Grand Marais could have as much as eight inches of snow.
DULUTH, MN
Accidents
103.7 THE LOON

(Watch) Out Of Control Snowmobile Destroys A MN Garage Door

Imagine you just got your family into the car and backed out of your driveway, only to see an out of control snowmobile blast by as you are driving out. That's exactly what happened to the Walters family of just outside Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The Walters had just all piled into their car to take a little trip into town, when the witnessed the out of control snowmobile blow past them and headed straight for their home.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Many Northern MN Lakes Dealing With Slush

ST. CLOUD -- Ice conditions in central Minnesota are looking pretty good. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says ice depths are in that 12-16 inch range locally. He joined me on WJON today and said always make sure you're checking the ice conditions before driving on the lakes. Having said that, Schmitt says ATVs are good to go and he's starting to say more trucks driving onto the ice.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Why Is Red Barn DQ On Highway 10 Closed?

The Red Barn Dairy Queen located at 611 Highway 10 Southeast in St. Cloud is under new ownership. Last year, the new owners announced that the restaurant would be open year-round. Previously, the DQ would close its doors every year in the winter months, because--you know, cold weather season. However,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Accused of Days Long Assault on a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with seven felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and her son despite court orders to stay away from them. According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 24-year-old Jeffrey Jennings Jr. assaulted the woman over a period of 15 days at his south St. Cloud apartment.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
#Weather#Squatters#Accident
103.7 THE LOON

DWI Enforcement Nabs More Drunk Drivers During Holidays

UNDATED -- Drunk driving arrests went back up in Minnesota during the recent statewide holiday enforcement campaign. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there were 2,037 people arrested for DWI between November 24th and December 31st. That compares to 1,383 during the same period the year before. While the number is high, it is still lower than what we saw each year between 2016 and 2019.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

