ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

High-flying Devon Energy downgraded at BofA; Suncor leads list of oil favorites

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil and gas stocks rose more than any other sector in 2021, and Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) 173% gain was the best on the S&P 500 for the year, but Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate thinks Devon and some other top names likely are ready...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Devon Energy Stock (DVN): $51 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) have received a $51 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) have received a $51 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai increased the price target on Devon Energy from $49 maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BlackRock TCP Capital: 9% Yield, Get Your Marshmallow Now

BlackRock TCP Capital is a well-run BDC that currently pays a high and well-covered dividend yield. There was a psychology test conducted back in 1972 called the “marshmallow test”, in which Stanford professor Walter Mischel offered children the choice between one marshmallow now, or two marshmallows after a period of time. The research purportedly went one to show that the children who opted to wait tended to have higher SAT scores and better body mass index in adulthood.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Brent Oil hits a 7-year high, supporting energy ETFs while major indices selloff

Energy ETFs rise this morning as Brent prices touch a 7-year trading high, topping $88.13/bbl early on and now trading at $87.48/bbl. Moreover, the Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 fall to the downside early in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) dropping the most, -1.7%, making energy exchange traded funds the bright spot for investors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Energy Stocks#Bofa#Devon Energy#Dvn#Bank Of America#Pioneer Natural Resources#Marathon Oil#Mro#Coterra Energy#Ctra#Suncor Energy#Apa Corp#Eog Resources#Exxon Mobil#Xom#Ovv#Chesapeake Energy
offshore-technology.com

Revealed: the oil & gas companies leading the way in renewable energy

BP and Equinor are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future renewable energy disruption in the oil & gas industry, our analysis shows. The assessment comes from GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five based on their likelihood to tackle challenges like renewable energy and emerge as long-term winners of the oil & gas sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seekingalpha.com

Clearway Energy Inc. Offers A High Yield And Rapid Growth From Renewable Energy

Clearway Energy recently announced the $1.9 billion sale of its thermal energy generation business to a private equity firm. Thesis: Portfolio Transformation Toward Renewable Power And Sustainable Dividends. As explained in "4 Dividend Growth Stocks To Power Your Portfolio In 2022," the growth in electricity production by renewable energy sources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etfdailynews.com

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Other institutional investors have...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ZIM Integrated sails to #1 industrial gainer, while Kanzhun picks worst decliner spot

Shipping and logistics companies gained in the week, with ZIM leading the pack, while recruitment company Kanzhun was the worst decliner this week. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 14 in the red -0.60% after gaining in the previous week. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red for the second week straight -0.29%.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Financials, Energy Stocks Lead Highs Friday

During trading Friday, 63 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 404 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.41% so far today while the Dow is down 1.07%, the Nasdaq is down 0.02%, and the Russell 2000 is down 1.15%. Stocks are declining Friday...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is Insignia Systems Stock A Buy Or Sell After The Recent Jump?

ISIG is the latest "meme stock", surging by over 400% in recent months, based on an apparent short-squeeze. Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy