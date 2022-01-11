DoorDash worker saves wandering toddler in Detroit

A DoorDash worker making a delivery saved a toddler he spotted wandering around Detroit ’s 8 Mile Road.

Robert Jackson III, the DoorDash employee, found the toddler wearing just a diaper and socks and walking on the road on Sunday while on his way to make a delivery.

“I saw something in the distance, but I wasn’t sure what it was. As I got closer, I noticed it’s a kid,” Mr Jackson told Fox 2 Detroit.

“He was standing in the middle of Eight Mile like this,” he added, imitating the manner in which the toddler was shivering.

The toddler’s age has not been confirmed yet. The child was too young to speak.

His hands, lips and fingers were purple, Mr Jackson explained.

“A baby - yeah man I know. You can’t ask him who his mommy is. He can’t talk,” Mr Jackson is heard saying in a video that he recorded of the child after rescuing him.

“Look, he has no shoes,” he said, pointing the camera at the toddler’s feet. Mr Jackson had the child wrapped in his coat to keep him warm from the 38F (3C) temperature recorded in Detroit on Sunday.

Wind and weather conditions made the air especially chilly, according to the Fox 2 report.

The DoorDash employee then called another driver for help and reached out to police.

Mr Jackson said he comforted the child while waiting for the police.

Detroit police identified the toddler and traced his house to less than a block away from where he was found.

The boy was first taken to a nearby children’s hospital for a check up.

Police officials said the child had just walked out of his family home, where his 16-year-old sibling was responsible for babysitting him.