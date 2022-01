OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited, a mobile commerce platform, announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of creating brand awareness for those that would be specifically interested in the Company’s business model, as well as providing the Company with the ability to engage all shareholders on its moderated and verified platform. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM’s cashless shares for services program.

