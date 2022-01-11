End of an era: Assembly streak of not rejecting any bills on floor ends after nearly 36,000 votes

Members of the New York State Assembly meet for a legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

ALBANY — The state Assembly took 35,820 votes on bills from Sheldon Silver’s first full year as speaker in 1995 through this past Sunday, and they each had something in common: Every single one of the pieces of legislation passed.

That was until Monday. The streak has ended.

The normal sea of green on the Assembly floor indicating most members were voting “yes” was replaced by an ocean of red.

And the bill in question — the first of four pieces of legislation containing the lines proposed by the new Independent Redistricting Commission — failed by a margin of 4–142 . Three more redistricting bills soon fell by similar margins.

“It’s my twelfth session; those were the first four bills that I’ve ever seen fail on the floor,” said Assemblymember Ed Ra (R-Nassau) after the vote.

The streak of success is even more entrenched than that.

How bills become law in the NY Assembly



Democrats, who have controlled the chamber since Watergate, only bring bills to the floor if they’re confident they’ll pass.

The majority has a practice of only letting votes occur on legislation if 76 Democrats indicate ahead of time that they’re in favor, allowing measures to pass without having to rely on Republican support or leaving much room for suspense in the 150-seat chamber.

Bills also have to go through the chamber’s Rules Committee before appearing before the full chamber. Since that has traditionally been dominated by the speaker, the leadership is provided with an option to prevent any unpopular measures from finding their way through the committee process and winding up on the floor.

And there seems to have been a conscious desire to keep measures from failing.

When Republican Gov. George Pataki took office in 1995, “there was a real sense to try and avoid bills going down, since he was always looking for division within [the] Democratic Conference,” said Assemblymember Cathy Nolan (D-Queens).

The practice has stuck.

In the decades since then, an attempt to override Pataki vetoes on the budget fell short and many resolutions or motions brought by the Republican minority have failed. There have even been a few occasions on which votes on bills sponsored by Democrats were halted when the voting board indicated that some members had changed their minds.

But a regular bill being voted down had become a completely unknown occurrence, and it’s not clear when the last time it happened was.

History in the making



A bill losing is such a rare occurrence that it’s not one of the 28 types of actions that can be searched for by the public on the Legislative Retrieval System. The records there go back to 1995, and a few searches performed by its technicians upon request in recent years have not been able to come up with any examples.

Nolan recounted one bill dealing with joint custody brought by then-Assemblymember Howard Lasher in her freshman year of 1985.

A coalition of female legislators led by former Assemblymember Eileen Dugan rounded up opposition.

“I helped get fellow freshman George Pataki to vote no,” Nolan recalled. That “changed how women were perceived on the floor” once it failed 69-65, seven votes shy of a majority.

Former Assemblymember Joe Lentol, who served from 1973 through 2020, recounted one bill on absentee judges that he sponsored, “maybe in the 1980s or 1990s,” that either failed or was removed from the floor after it was “debated to death.”

It’s especially ironic that the streak ended on a bill dealing with redistricting. That’s a subject that was traditionally negotiated by leadership and brought to the floor with no room for uncertainty.

“I can’t remember a bill that leadership ever submitted that failed,” Lentol said. “Generally speaking, the bills that did not pass or were killed on the Assembly floor were bills … that really were of little consequence to leadership.”

Why the thumbs down may not be the last



The new constitutional language on redistricting that is in effect for the first time this year requires legislators to vote down two sets of lines before they can draw their own maps.

So it’s a safe bet that a few more Assembly bills will lose a floor vote in the coming weeks.

The state Senate, for its part, doesn’t have quite the same record.

In the years in which that chamber was governed by a coalition of Republicans and the Independent Democratic Conference, the IDC occasionally brought bills that lacked majority support to the floor.

The goal was to try to convince progressive critics that the IDC wasn't responsible for holding the measure. And the chaotic Democratic leadership of 2009 and 2010 repeatedly forced votes on measures that members of their razor-thin majority opposed.

Most memorably: A vote to legalize same-sex marriage in December 2009 that had passed the Assembly failed in the Senate by a vote of 24-38. It passed with Republicans' support in June 2011.

But even in the Senate, Monday’s redistricting vote set a new mark in that chamber.

The first plan brought before senators became the first piece of legislation in recent memory to lose in that chamber by a margin of 0-63.