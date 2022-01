EAST ROCKHILL >> Sometimes, the margin is the width of a couple fingertips. With 3.8 seconds on the clock and down two points, Pennridge had a chance to inbound the basketball and at least an attempt a shot to win or tie if the pass in was successful. The entry pass was just a bit too far for the intended recipient, glancing off a couple fingertips and right to Neshaminy’s Lola Ibarrondo, who grasp the game-clinching steal and ran out those final few seconds.

EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO