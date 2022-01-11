ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Billionaire Ray Dalio says the US could learn from China's equality drive, and says it's the riskier place to invest

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZsPQ_0diRKTxO00
Ray Dalio founded the Bridgewater hedge fund. Eoin Noonan/Web Summit/Getty Images
  • Ray Dalio has praised China's "common prosperity" equality drive, saying the US could learn from it.
  • The billionaire investor said the US is the riskier place to invest, as a debate on the issue rages on Wall Street.
  • Last week, DoubleLine boss Jeff Gundlach said China is "uninvestible" given ongoing regulatory uncertainty.

Legendary investor Ray Dalio has praised China's "common prosperity" policy, and said the US economy would benefit from a similar focus on equality.

Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, also said the US is a riskier place to invest than China, because its competitive advantages are in decline.

The subject of China is highly divisive on Wall Street, where leading financial figures are debating whether it makes sense to put money into the second-largest economy in the world.

"Common prosperity is a good thing," Dalio told the UBS Greater China Conference on Monday, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and elsewhere. "It's another way of saying 'prosperity for most people.'"

Critics are wrong to see the drive, championed by Chinese leader President Xi Jinping, as a return to the Communism of former leader Mao Zedong, he added.

"First you get rich. Then you make a point of distributing those opportunities in a more equal way," Dalio said. "The US, through its own system, needs more common prosperity."

The catch-all term "common prosperity" covers a broad range of policies that aim to reduce inequality in the Asian economic powerhouse.

The drive has particularly focused on cracking down on the power of big private companies, such as e-commerce giant Alibaba and ride-hailing app Didi. Beijing's policies prompted investors to sell Chinese assets in 2021, when the country's CSI 300 index fell more than 5%.

Dalio — who is also co-CIO at Bridgewater, the world's biggest hedge fund — has long been a forceful defender of China, where his company has large economic interests.

Others on Wall Street are not convinced. DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said last week that China is "uninvestible" because of regulatory uncertainty. And legendary investor George Soros last year harshly criticized leading asset manager BlackRock's push into China as a "tragic mistake."

But Dalio told the UBS conference that the US is a riskier place to invest than China, Bloomberg reported, basing his view on criteria such as assets versus liabilities, and internal order.

"What we see by most of those is that the US is encountering more of those risky elements. Also, other things like education levels, competitive advantages and so on are on decline," he said.

Dalio's full-throated defense of China's policies landed him in controversy at the end of 2021, after he compared the government to a "strict parent" when asked about forced disappearances in the country.

Comments / 4

Janice Buchele
5d ago

Tell him to divide his money by 420,000,000 and send the checks. Once her been equalized, it will prove interesting how he likes peanut butter, burgers and raman....

Reply(1)
2
Related
AFP

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Zero-Covid Policy Could Deal Another Blow to Global Supply Chains, Moody's Says

Supply chain disruptions are being prolonged driven largely by China's strict zero-Covid policy, according to an economist from Moody's Analytics. China's zero-Covid policy "really does increase the downside risks for material improvement in supply chains," said Katrina Ell, a senior economist for Asia-Pacific. She noted there will be "important ramifications...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Ray Dalio
Person
George Soros
AFP

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday that confrontation between major powers could have "catastrophic consequences" in a speech to world leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum. For the second year in a row the face-to-face gathering of political and corporate power players in the Swiss Alps has had to go online thanks to a coronavirus pandemic that shows no sign of abating. Xi opened proceedings with a speech much like the one he delivered virtually last year. He touted China -- where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019 -- as a rare pandemic success story and the only major economy to continue posting strong growth.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater China#Bridgewater Associates#Doubleline#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese#Asian
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
tucsonpost.com

Ray Dalio backs China's drive for "common prosperity": WSJ

NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Bridgewater Associates LP founder Ray Dalio voiced support for China's efforts to realize "common prosperity," suggesting that countries like the United States can benefit from similar approaches, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported. "Common prosperity is a good thing," Dalio was quoted by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

China Is Building Its Own NFT Behind the Great Firewall

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are so hot, China can’t ignore them anymore. So, it’s building a more controllable platform for digital collectables. And only the digital yuan is welcome. NFTs are platforms for media like art and videos, which allow the creator to make an immutable — unchangeable —...
CHINA
Fortune

Ray Dalio’s nightmare scenario is a conjunction of inflation, populism, and war

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I spent an hour yesterday interviewing hedge-fund-billionaire-turned-historian Ray Dalio for the Economic Club of New York and came away with a clearer view of the Armageddon he sees lurking before us. Dalio takes 500 pages to tell his story in his book, and I have only 300 words, so forgive me in advance for oversimplifying.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy