Tips to make holiday cleanup happier

How easy would it be for you to use your shower if you had to rely on a wheelchair or walker, or your vision was impaired, or you had difficulty using your hands? The answer matters. While you may be able-bodied today, in the future you or someone in your...
It’s always like this. You are planning, shopping, wrapping presents, cleaning, cooking, partying, and then… All of a sudden, you realize that Christmas is over. Your guests leave. You smile, put wonderful memories into your collection, and finally look around just to discover a cluttered, dirty, and miserable place that once was your home. All you want now is to get your home back as soon as possible. Here are some expert post-Christmas cleaning tips from White Glove Cleaner to help you restore the past glow of your abode (or make it even more beautiful) in no time.
MADISON – After a busy holiday season, it’s nice to finally relax and get back to a normal life schedule. But for a lot of people, that return can often bring feelings of sadness and anxiety; something often know as post-holiday blues. Dr. Gene Yang, a psychiatrist with...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Americans dealing with a holiday hangover of a different kind-- more shopping well past the holiday shopping season. Look, when you didn't get exactly what you wanted over the holiday you might decide to take matters into your own hands. While shopping for yourself is just fine, shopping smart could help you save money.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As well-being enthusiasts, we know the things that make us feel good: whole foods, regular movement, and staying connected (to our loved ones and the universe—not our phones!). With the arrival of the new year, we could all use a little bit more of that. That's why, in partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water, we've launched Feel Good U—a dedicated resource filled with simple, actionable ways you can add more health and wellness to your day. Now that you've landed here, consider yourself enrolled for the winter semester. You're one step closer to an Ivy-level degree in simply feeling good!
Now that the holidays are over, are you staring at a heap of well-intended gifts that just didn’t work out? You’re likely stuck with the scarf your aunt knitted for you, but most presents purchased online can be returned. How easily that happens, though, depends on your approach.
The 2021 study by the career website Zippia says Alabama is the only State in the deep South that lists losing weight as its main New Year’s resolution. Sheena Gregg is a registered dietitian nutritionist with the UA Department of Health Promotion and Wellness. She says one party or meal won’t undo your health going into 2022. Gregg offers this advice at any time you overeat.
As holiday celebrations wrap up, you may be wondering what to do with the different kinds of debris that piles up. Are broken holiday lights recyclable? What about tissue paper? This week, we describe the most sustainable options for disposing of common holiday discards. Remember, if your curbside recycling bin fills up, Erie residents can drop off extra recyclables at the Erie Recycling Center at 1000 Briggs Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Many plant lovers might dream of turning their indoor living space into a green Eden full of lush leaves and mood-boosting plants commonly seen on Instagram, and aspiring green thumbs will need the best tools and gadgets to help encourage their new potted plants to grow big and tall. If you're envisioning a well-designed space with complementary greenery living side-by-side, it's important to have them grow to the right height and in the right direction.
For many of us, the lull after the holiday rush and the passing over into a new year makes us want to cleanse a little. That often manifests in a diet plan (go with a healthy one), addressing the extra slices of pie or several nights of one-too-many drinks. But, there are other changes that can make January, and possibly the rest of the year, feel better.
We typically eat more and exercise less during the holidays. If we get too much out of balance with our food intake and our activity output, we may literally be “bursting” with holiday cheer! To help prevent our winter holiday season from coming “apart at the seams,” here are tips to fit in some physical activity.
This New Year, it is time to take back our health and put better eating habits front and center. Jamie Hess joins us to share all the need-to-know tips and recipes to make meal prep a breeze. This interview is paid for by Conagra Brands.
Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out some of...
There is nothing wrong with having a drink or two during the holiday season. For many people, it's a tradition that they want to continue for as long as possible. However, you must also take into consideration the fact that drinking too much is dangerous to your mental and physical well-being.
LOS ANGELES - Now that the holidays are over, many people may be wondering what to do with their Christmas trees. The National Christmas Tree Association says real trees should not be thrown in the trash because they are biodegradable and can easily be reused and recycled for mulch and other purposes.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re feeling a little stressed or having a hard time concentrating and remembering...
Happy New 2022 Year. Holiday vector illustration of golden metallic numbers 2022 and sparkling glitters pattern. Holiday greetings. Dr. Stan Anderson joins Pam to preview the new year. Improve your overall health, as Dr. Stan gives insight into how people can eat better, improve attitude, and began moving more!
Eleven holidays have an official United States government stamp of approval. But with 365 days on the calendar, 11 is far too few to celebrate. Each year we at KidsPost look for at least one nontraditional — and often quite silly — holiday for each month to add to your calendar. This year we found days for those who love animals, poetry, nature, science and, as we said, silliness. And these days aren’t just for kids. Share them with your parents, teachers and neighbors. It just might make our next trip around the sun a little more fun.
On chilly nights, dumplings are the perfect quick and delicious comfort food; NYC’s Shanghainese restaurant Yaso offers a variety of dumplings and specialty soup dumplings. Best served piping hot, the restaurant is share tips on how to best reheat dumplings and prepare frozen dumplings for a meal at home when the weather is too cold or unpleasant to trek outside.
Living in a small apartment or house can sometimes feel a little suffocating, especially if you’re not good at making the most of your space. A common space-sucking mistake many people make is to place a permanent bed in a spare room that could otherwise be used as a WFH office, a home gym or other functional space. So if you regularly host overnight guests but still want to make the most of the space when a bed isn’t needed, consider a futon or invest in one of the best Murphy beds.
Murphy beds, which are sometimes known as wall beds,...
Comments / 0