Runners across the island of Ireland paused in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy on Saturday, with further vigils organised following the murder of the Co Offaly teacher.Irish police are continuing to hunt for the killer of Ms Murphy, who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.The Garda said it had made “significant progress” in its investigation but were not releasing details for operational reasons.It is understood that gardai have identified a new person of interest, who is currently in hospital, and are waiting to speak to him.Park Run...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO