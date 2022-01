Just six days in, the new year is already proving to be a chaotic one for cryptocurrencies, financial markets, and Web 3.0. Venture capitalists are still squaring off with Block's Jack Dorsey about the Internet's future. Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea has raised an additional $300 million that values the company at $13.3 billion—a little more than Robinhood’s market capitalization on Thursday. And crypto and meme stocks alike are in freefall, thanks largely to evolving monetary policy and expected interest rate hikes that are making investors rethink owning risky assets.

