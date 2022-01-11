ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goodyear names Christian Gadzinski Investor Relations senior director

By Editorial Approach
just-auto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodyear has named Christian Gadzinski as senior director of Investor Relations, reporting to VP, Finance & Treasurer, Christina Zamarro. “Christian brings a unique perspective to investor relations from his leadership experience...

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cummins Inc. Names Chris Clulow, Vice President, Investor Relations and Luther Peters, Vice President, Corporate Controller

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that it has named Chris Clulow, Vice President, Investor Relations, and Luther Peters, Vice President, Corporate Controller, effective March 1. Clulow is replacing Jack Kienzler who moved to Cummins Filtration on January 1 and Peters is taking Clulow’s former position.
BUSINESS
The Press

Protiviti Promotes 52 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 42 of its directors to the position of managing director and 10 to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement, as well as its operations function.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sam Funchess Joins Guerrilla RF as Vice President of Investor Relations

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- Guerrilla RF (GRF) announces today that Sam Funchess joined the company January 3 rd as Vice President of Investor Relations. In this new position, Funchess is responsible for communicating the vision and value of GRF’s transformation with its new shareholders and the financial community – a critical role for the company as it recently completed its transactions for becoming publicly traded.
BUSINESS
Radio Online

CMN Ups Kareem Alexander to Senior Director Of Research

Compass Media Networks promotes Kareem Alexander to Senior Director of Research. In this role, he'll oversee and manage the research, data and analytics of CMN's 16 national advertising networks and audience measurements of the affiliate base. Alexander joined CMN in 2015 and previously served as Director of Research. Previously, he held positions in research and operations at Dial Global and Westwood One.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vp#Finance Treasurer#Cfo
MyChesCo

Ecovyst Inc. Appoints Christopher Evans to Lead Investor Relations

MALVERN, PA — Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) announced that it has appointed Christopher Evans to lead Ecovyst’s Investor Relations function, effective immediately. Mr. Evans will report to Mike Feehan, Chief Financial Officer of Ecovyst. Mr. Evans brings more than a decade of chemical industry and public market experience...
MALVERN, PA
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Names Jeff Bruce Meat Senior Director

GREEN BAY, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – Skogen’s Festival Foods today announced the appointment of Jeff Bruce as meat senior director, effective Monday, January 10. Bruce has over 20 years of retail experience, primarily in fresh food leadership with Safeway Foods, where he led multiple meat and seafood departments in Idaho and Washington and eventually led a 45-store team as meat and seafood merchandiser.
GREEN BAY, WI
investing.com

BuzzFeed names Christian Baesler as COO

(Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc on Thursday named Christian Baesler as chief operating officer, filling a role that has remained vacant for over seven years just a month after the digital media company's disappointing debut on the Nasdaq. The company hasn't had a COO since Jon Steinberg stepped down from his...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
nashvillemedicalnews.com

HCA HEALTHCARE APPOINTS FRANK MORGAN VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, announced Frank Morgan will become vice president of investor relations, effective January 1, 2022. Morgan, who currently is managing director of healthcare services research for RBC Capital Markets, has covered the healthcare industry as a financial analyst for...
ECONOMY
Deadline

DAZN Restructures Leadership, Shay Segev Becomes Sole CEO

Sports streaming service DAZN has rejigged its leadership structure, with Shay Segev becoming sole CEO, and the appointment of a new CFO. DAZN co-founder James Rushton, who had been serving as co-CEO, will step down from the position but remain at the company with his existing responsibilities overseeing growth in local markets, rights and content. Shay Segev first joined DAZN as co-CEO in June 2021, he previously oversaw the growth of gambling firm Entain. The streamer has also hired Darren Waterman joins as Group CFO, based in London. He joins from Amazon where he led the finance team responsible for Prime Video internationally....
BUSINESS
gvsu.edu

Proctor named director of Alumni Relations

Kara Van Dam, vice provost for Graduate and Lifetime Learning, announced that Susan Proctor will assume duties as Grand Valley's director of Alumni Relations. The Alumni House and Visitor Center, on the Allendale Campus, will be a familiar locale to Proctor, who served as assistant alumni director for nearly four years before moving to Grand Valley's Career Center in 2011 as, initially, assistant director then employment development manager.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Industry Moves: The Bay Taps New Chief Customer Officer, Valentino Makes Two Executive Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 17, 2022: Canadian department store The Bay has tapped Alexander Meyer as its new chief customer officer. Meyer will be responsible for the ongoing transformation of The Bay’s integrated marketing, media and customer success strategies, with a focus on high growth, brand and personalization. Reporting directly to Iain Nairn, president and CEO, Meyer will oversee the brand strategy and customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty, and communications functions for The...
BUSINESS
sxu.edu

SXU Alumna Named Director of Claim

Saint Xavier University (SXU) alumna Candice Lohmeier '06 has been named Director of Claim for Arbella Insurance Group, a regional property and casualty insurance company providing business and personal insurance. Lohmeier will oversee several claim offices and units in Massachusetts and was selected for her invaluable experience and insight as well as history in recruiting and employee coaching.
ECONOMY
Vanderbilt University News

Mahnke named director of LGBTQI Life

Stephanie Mahnke, a higher education professional with extensive experience serving the LGBTQIA+ community and marginalized students, has been named director of the K.C. Potter Center and LGBTQI Life at Vanderbilt University. Mahnke joins Vanderbilt from Utah Valley University, where she has been an assistant professor of English and literature since...
SOCIETY
Aviation Week

DSCA Names Hursch New Director

The Defense Department organization that oversees global military sales has a new leader. James Hursch has taken over as the new director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), a Jan. 4 announcement on the organization’s website said. Before joining DSCA, Hursch was the active secretary... Subscription Required. DSCA...
MILITARY
Footwear News

Target CEO Says Being Early to a Store-Focused Approach Spurred Pandemic Era Success

When Target CEO Brian Cornell rolled out a store-centered business approach in 2017, the response from analysts and press was less than warm. “It was a pretty cold reaction,” recalled Cornell during a Sunday fireside chat at NRF’s Big Show. (Cornell was one of the few executives from Target to attend the show in person, after the company scaled back its presence amid Omicron concerns.) Around 2017, widespread talk of a “retail apocalypse” for brick-and-mortar made a store-focused approach a departure from from the norm. Target’s new plan included a multibillion-dollar investment into store remodels, opening new stores in urban centers such...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy