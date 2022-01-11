If vCenter 6.0 can run on Windows server 2016 or not?

Hello, I have a problem with starting VMware VCenter. I've got this error:. # service-control --start --all Operation not cancellable. Please wait for it to finish... Performing start operation on service lwsmd... Successfully started service lwsmd Performing start operation on service vmafdd... Successfully started service vmafdd Performing start operation on service vmdird... Successfully started service vmdird Performing start operation on service vmcad... Successfully started service vmcad Performing start operation on profile: ALL... Successfully started service vmware-vmon Service-control failed. Error: Failed to start services in profile ALL. RC=1, stderr=Failed to start sca, envoy, vpxd-svcs services. Error: Operation timed out.
