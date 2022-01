Wine 7.0 is inching towards release but for this week is the seventh weekly release candidate. Wine 7.0-rc6 is now available with another 47 bugs fixed. Among the games seeing fixes this week include Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, Saints Row: The Third, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2000, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Sniper Elite 4, Lego Stunt Rally, FIFA 11, Guild Wars 2, World of Warcraft, and a variety of other new and old Windows games. There is also other software like MinGW's GDB debugger, Homesite+, Logos 8 Bible Software, WeChat, PuTTY, and other applications seeing fixes.

