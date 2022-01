For one of my vCenter server, it is joined to an AD domain and I had given appropriate permissions to AD groups. Users belonging to those AD groups were able to access the vCenter server using their AD accounts, however for few days, all AD users (who are part of those AD groups) are getting error "Unable to login because you do not have permission on any vCenter Server systems connected to this client. Back to login screen". Interesting part is, if I give permission to any individual AD user, then they can successfully login, but same is not working through AD groups.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO