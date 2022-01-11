ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Space VR – The Rescue Launches This Week On Quest, Soon On PSVR & PC

uploadvr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week we reported that a new VR game based on the animated series, Final Space, was on the way. Turns out it’s releasing this week. A new trailer for Final Space – The Rescue just debuted, confirming that it launches on Meta Quest headsets on January 13. PSVR and SteamVR...

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
uploadvr.com

Cybrix Turns Your Room Into Futuristic Passthrough Brick-Breaking Arena

Cybrix, a game from Hand Physics Lab studio Holonautic, received an update that adds support for passthrough mode, allowing your living room to become a futuristic brick-breaking arena. Cybrix is available now through App Lab for $9.99 and looks to combine elements seen in games like Breakout, Pong or Blaston....
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Final Space VR Game Announced From Knockout League Developer

A full VR game based on Netflix’s sci-fi comedy series, Final Space, is in development. Final Space: The Rescue was quietly announced on Twitter in early December, though more details and a full trailer are expected in the near future. The game’s by developed by Grab, the VR studio behind the excellent VR boxing title, Knockout League. Check out the first clips below.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Garden Of The Sea Arrives On Quest And PC VR This Week

Neat Corp’s idyllic gardening game, Garden of the Sea, will be launching later this week. The title — which was previously released in early access in 2019 — will see a full launch on Quest and Steam on January 13. It’s already available to wishlist on Quest and the Steam early access page is here. We previously announced the game would be coming to standalone during the UploadVR Showcase in December 2021. Check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PSVR 2 headset for PS5 going into mass production ‘soon’ – in time for Gran Turismo 7?

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. PS5 fans could see the PSVR 2 headset launch sooner than expected. As marked in a post on RedditPSVR 2 is said to go into mass production “soon”, with Chinese manufacturer Goertek reportedly producing the new PlayStation virtual reality set. The PSVR 2 news is said to come from a respected Chinese supply chain analyst named 黑毛警长008.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Roiland
uploadvr.com

Quest 2 vs PSVR 2 Specs Comparison

How does Sony’s new headset measure up next to the leading standalone VR? Find out in our Quest 2 vs PSVR 2 specs comparison!. 2022 is upon us and Sony has fired the starting gun with new information about its upcoming PS5 VR headset, now officially named PSVR 2. At CES 2022 in January the company revealed the first official specs for the device (which UploadVR previously revealed in 2021) and, while there’s still plenty more to learn here, we know just enough for an initial comparison to what’s thought to be VR’s market leader by some way, Meta’s Quest 2. We’ll update this story with more details when we have them.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Horizon PSVR 2 Will Revolutionize VR, Says Former Guerrilla Dev

Former Guerrilla Games developer Chris James has claimed that PlayStation VR 2-exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain will “change what AAA means for VR.” Although he didn’t work on the PS5 title himself, James previously served as senior world designer on Horizon: Forbidden West so he’s probably seen enough of the PSVR 2 game to call it “amazing.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PSVR 2 is reportedly getting one of the best VR games of all time

Half-Life: Alyx will come to Sony's newly announced VR headset, PlayStation VR 2, according to an industry insider. According to XboxEra co-founder and co-host Nick "Shpeshal" Baker on Twitter, Sony and Half-Life developer Valve have formulated a deal to bring the critically-acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx to PSVR 2, describing the deal as an "open secret". However, Baker has admitted that he doesn't know when it will be available.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Final Space#Psvr#Animated Series#Psvr Pc#Meta#Knockout League#Accounting
PlayStation LifeStyle

What PSVR 2 Price is Right For Sony’s VR Headset?

The second generation of PlayStation VR tech has now officially been revealed. Simply named “PSVR 2,” the next-gen Sony VR headset is packed with improvements over the original. Highlights include the 4K OLED display, single-cord setup, and implementation of haptic feedback. As with most tech products, version 2.0 is often a huge step up over the original, though that can sometimes mean an increased price tag. So how much should the PSVR 2 be? What will gamers be willing to pay for a proper PS5 VR headset? Let’s discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PSVR 2 games: what we expect to play on PlayStation VR 2

PSVR 2, Sony's next-generation of virtual reality on PS5, is officially on the way. While PSVR 2 was officially announced in 2021, with only a glimpse of the PSVR 2 controllers revealed, Sony has now confirmed that its next-gen VR is called PlayStation VR 2 and will be accompanied by the PlayStation VR 2 Sense controller. According to Sony, this new hardware will boast high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Editorial: PSVR 2 Won’t Outsell Quest 2, And It Doesn’t Need To

If you asked me which new VR headset I was looking forward to most in 2022, the answer would easily be Sony’s PSVR 2. This is not going to be the obvious response for everyone. Alongside the continued success of the Quest 2, Meta is releasing a high-end standalone codenamed Project Cambria that promises to up the fidelity for standalone VR and add flashy new features for a higher price. Apple, meanwhile, may take its first steps into the VR/AR hardware scene. Both tech giants competing for a stake in the long-term future of spatial computing and the so-called metaverse is sure to be the dominant narrative for VR in 2022 (as detailed in Ian’s overview from earlier this week).
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Everything we know about PSVR 2: Release date, features, rumors for PS5 VR

PSVR 2 is coming, but what will virtual reality on PS5 be like, and how will it be better than PSVR 1? Here’s everything we know about PSVR 2. Despite originally saying they had “no plans” to update VR on the PS5, Sony announced PSVR 2 just a few short months later. However, the company has remained secretive about the project ever since, only sharing small nuggets of information since the announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gameranx.com

PlayStation VR 2 Rumored to Start Production Soon

Back in February 2021, Sony gave us a glimpse of what the future of PlayStation VR would look like with a nifty new set of controllers. The company promised to share more in 2022, and while it may not come straight from the horse’s mouth, a Chinese supply chain source is claiming that mass production of the PlayStation 2 VR headset is scheduled to begin soon. Goertek seems to have landed a contract for the process, which isn’t too far-fetched: Goertek partnered with Sony on a number of components for the previous iteration of PlayStation VR and for the PlayStation 5. Keep in mind that this information hasn’t been verified, but if production is really starting at the beginning of 2022, we may see the PSVR 2 in time for this year’s holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony Confirms its Next VR Headset is Called 'PSVR 2'

During its CES 2022 press conference, Sony shared new details on its upcoming successor to the PSVR, confirming that the PSVR 2 is in fact the name of the headset. During the press conference, Sony dropped a lot of new information on the highly anticipated headset. This includes the name of the controllers, which are officially called the Sense Controllers, which will offer things such as haptic feedback, a trademark feature available in the DualSense controller.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

The PSVR 2 Will Be PS5 Exclusive, No PS4 Launch

The PSVR 2 will be PS5 exclusive hardware, Sony has confirmed. This means that the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 headset won’t be compatible with the last-gen PS4, with it set to utilize the power of Sony’s current-gen console to provide a more immersive experience… with far fewer wires.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PSVR Game Pirate Flight VR Is Free To Grab On PS Store Until Jan. 13

The PlayStation Store is offering up PSVR game Pirate Flight VR for free until January 13, 2022. Simply pop over there now and grab the game without charge. Okay, so it’s probably not going to set the world on fire, but it’s free and could be fun for passing a few hours, so who’s going to complain?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy