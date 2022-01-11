Final Space VR – The Rescue Launches This Week On Quest, Soon On PSVR & PC

Back in February 2021, Sony gave us a glimpse of what the future of PlayStation VR would look like with a nifty new set of controllers. The company promised to share more in 2022, and while it may not come straight from the horse’s mouth, a Chinese supply chain source is claiming that mass production of the PlayStation 2 VR headset is scheduled to begin soon. Goertek seems to have landed a contract for the process, which isn’t too far-fetched: Goertek partnered with Sony on a number of components for the previous iteration of PlayStation VR and for the PlayStation 5. Keep in mind that this information hasn’t been verified, but if production is really starting at the beginning of 2022, we may see the PSVR 2 in time for this year’s holiday season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO