France travel ban: anticipation grows that border will open imminently to UK travellers

By Simon Calder
The Independent
 5 days ago

Twenty-four days after France abruptly closed its frontiers to British visitors , anticipation is growing that the travel ban on the UK will soon end. One ski operator is so confident that it is selling winter sports trips for the coming weekend.

Since 20 December, British travellers have been banned from entering France except for “compelling reasons” – not including holidays and most business trips and family visits.

Anyone who is allowed to enter France must quarantine for 48 hours.

The measures were introduced at a time when rates of Covid-19 transmission in the UK were soaring in because of the Omicron variant. Since then new infections in France have also rocketed.

It was hoped the move would prove to be un disjoncteur (a circuit breaker) in place only for Christmas and New Year. The rules were slightly loosened last week, allowing for essential professional trips and transit en route to homes elsewhere in the EU.

But the ban on holidays is causing immense damage to the travel industry in both France – where British skiers are normally the leading source of overseas business – and the UK.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, told The Independent : “I would like to say  ‘merci’ to Emanuel Macron for putting travel companies that sell the UK’s largest outbound ski destination on the edge of a precipice.

“For the third season now the entire outbound ski market has been devastated.”

But changes are believed to be imminent, with fully vaccinated travellers once again admitted to France.

The south-east London firm Skiline.co.uk has sent out a marketing email saying: “We are expecting the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday to confirm that British vaccinated skiers can enter France from this Saturday 15 January.”

It is selling one-week holidays to Tignes in the French Alps departing from London Heathrow on Saturday for £799, including flights, transfers and fully catered accommodation.

“If the announcement is made as we expect, you will be one of the few lucky skiers in France this weekend,” the company says.

Skiline promises: “If no announcement is made this Wednesday, we will refund your credit card before this Friday.”

Another company, SkiWeekends, is telling prospective customers: “Based on reliable government sources we are optimistic that the borders will be opened and that the 48-hour quarantine on arrival will be removed.”

The Independent understands that leading ferry lines have already drafted statements to be issued as soon as the travel ban is lifted.

Visitors will need to adhere to strict new rules requiring proof of a booster jab to access most venues, which currently applies only to people aged 65 and over.

From 15 January the requirement will be extended to everyone aged 18 or over.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
bulletin-news.com

France Will Relax COVID-19 Travel Rules from the UK

The government has declared that starting Friday, France would lift its restrictions on individuals traveling from the United Kingdom. Travelers who have been vaccinated will no longer require a compelling cause to enter France and will not be required to self-isolate once they arrive. All people coming, however, will be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Netherlands set to ease Omicron lockdown on Saturday

The Netherlands will ease its strict lockdown from Saturday, local media channels are reporting, subject to government talks later today.Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms will be able to open from 15 January, with a cap on customer numbers, reported broadcasters NOS and RTL, citing government sources.Students will also be allowed back to colleges and universities - but bars, restaurants, museums and other attractions are expected to remain closed.The plans are set to be finalised by ministers on Friday.The country has been under lockdown rules since 19 December, with all public venues, shops and dining establishments closed except for grocery stores...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Israel lifts UK travel ban

Israel has removed the UK from its red list for travel, lifting a travel ban that has been in place for nearly a month.“Starting tonight (Thursday to Friday, midnight 07.01.2022), all countries will be removed from the list of red countries, subject to the approval of the Government and the Knesset’s Constitution Committee,” Israel’s Ministry of Health announced yesterday on Twitter.“Despite the change, it should be noted that in many countries around the world the morbidity situation is higher than in Israel, and therefore it is advisable to avoid reaching these places unnecessarily as much as possible,” the Ministry added.The...
WORLD
The Independent

Netherlands travel rules: Can I visit Amsterdam and what are the restrictions for tourists?

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, which has led ministers to impose a strict lockdown to ease the effect on the country’s hospitals.Locals have been advised to stay at home as much as possible, with only essential businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies allowed to open.On top of this, quarantine has been imposed on British travellers, with only vaccinated visitors allowed to enter the Netherlands.This will affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as everyday life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does...
TRAVEL
The Independent

France loosens some travel restrictions on UK arrivals

France has loosened its strict travel ban on visitors from the UK, making it possible for some business travellers and those journeying to their home in an EU country to enter.“From 6 January 2022 onwards, the list of compelling reasons is being expanded. Among other things, work journeys in both directions and travel through France to reach your home in the EU are being made easier,” read a statement from the French Consulate in London.Previously, Britons needed one of a small number of “compelling reasons” to enter France from the UK, such as those with French citizenship, a right to...
TRAVEL
newschain

France to reopen borders to UK holidaymakers

France is preparing to reopen its borders to UK holidaymakers within days. Alexandre Holroyd, a French National Assembly member who represents the country’s expatriates living in the UK, said a “significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon”. He added that details will be confirmed...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Live Travel news latest: Ski bookings surge as France lifts UK travel ban

Full details to be published in a decree on Friday. Ski bookings to France are surging as the country announces it will lift its ban on UK holidaymakers. All-inclusive ski giant Club Med has reported a 60 per cent increase in web traffic this morning after the announcement from French tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

France’s UK travel ban to end ‘within days’

France’s ban on UK travellers could end very soon, giving hope for late season ski holidays. The Independent reports an announcement could be imminent, with the current ban set to end by the weekend. France imposed a travel ban before Christmas due to rising Omicron cases in the UK,...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

France to lift UK travel ban from Friday

A French government minister has said the country will relax its entry conditions, which have banned most travellers from the UK since mid-December, from Friday (January 14). Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, minister delegate for tourism, tweeted on Thursday morning that a decree will be published on Friday (January 14) “with immediate entry into force”.
TRAVEL
wibqam.com

France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK

PARIS (Reuters) – France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required. The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

France to ease UK travel restrictions after 'supersonic' rise in its cases

Travel restrictions between the UK and France will be eased slightly amid a "supersonic" rise in French infections, the French government announced on Wednesday. Gabriel Attal, a government spokesman, said that France would make it a "bit easier " to travel to and from the UK, widening the official list of valid reasons to do so.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition. Germany...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as France lifts ban on UK tourists

Finally, after almost a month of being left out in the cold, British travellers will be allowed back into France from tomorrow, 14 January.The news, hotly anticipated by the travel industry and holidaymakers alike, was broken by French tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemonye, who announced the move in - what else? - a tweet.“We are relaxing the entry conditions in France from the UK for vaccinated travellers,” he wrote, “End of compelling reasons and isolation on arrival.”He added that a negative test taken no more than 24 hours before departure would be required for entry.It brings an end to a travel...
TRAVEL
The Independent

What it’s like to be the first British tourist back in France

“Do you have a PCR test?” Seven hours into a journey from London to Paris, that was not what I wanted to hear from a border official at 4am.As the only foot passenger stepping ashore from the good ship Côte d’Albâtre after the overnight voyage from Newhaven to Dieppe, I was forming an orderly queue of one at passport control. Suddenly I felt a touch of the Novak Djokovics.On Thursday, the French tourism minister announced that the travel ban imposed four weeks ago would be lifted today for fully vaccinated British travellers. No one knew when exactly the frontiers would...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ministerial manoeuvres leave rail in the dark

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Who’d be a government minister? Sure, you get to announce plans for spending other people’s money; you are invited to open things on which taxpayers’ cash has previously been lavished; and, from what I can tell, you and are driven around in fancy cars. But imagine being a minister in the Department for Transport (DfT), responsible for the decarbonisation of transport at...
TRAFFIC
