Kansas State

State's largest school district board meeting suspended over masks

 6 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The board for largest school district in Kansas met for their first meeting of 2022 Monday night. The meeting ended before it started. USD...

BOE approves GMP Package Two for new school

USD 475 Board of Education members have approved a request to approve the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) Package #2 for the new Fort Riley elementary school. In December, the Board approved the early release of GMP Package #1 for $3,995,987. During the bid opening on Jan. 5, the competitive bid pricing was secured for GMP Package #2 from Hutton Construction at $7,616,417. This package includes site grading (rough and final), underground storm, water, gas and electrical utilities, and paving (including curbs and gutters).
RILEY, KS
Hospitals raise morgue capacity concerns, schools close

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity. The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases....
KANSAS STATE
More Kansas districts close, warn parents to be ready

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas districts are closing and warning of potential closure as the COVID-19 outbreak sickens staff. The Eudora districts pulled the plug on classed Friday because of a lack of substitutes and increased numbers of COVID-19 cases. “Our current reality is that we simply...
KANSAS STATE
Postponements and cancellations

Due to a rise in COVID-19 conditions and staffing shortages, all Geary County Schools will be closed Friday, January 14. The Devin Center and Larry Dixon Center will remain open. According to a USD 475 social media release Junction City High School athletic events scheduled for Topeka, Wichita, and Hays...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

