State's largest school district board meeting suspended over masks

USD 475 Board of Education members have approved a request to approve the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) Package #2 for the new Fort Riley elementary school. In December, the Board approved the early release of GMP Package #1 for $3,995,987. During the bid opening on Jan. 5, the competitive bid pricing was secured for GMP Package #2 from Hutton Construction at $7,616,417. This package includes site grading (rough and final), underground storm, water, gas and electrical utilities, and paving (including curbs and gutters).

RILEY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO