BELMONT PARK, NY — When Rasmus Ristolainen returned from COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 15, he was surprised at how poorly he felt. Ristolainen had a bad case of COVID-19 last season when he was with the Buffalo Sabres, and he was worried when he tested positive on Jan. 11. But he only experienced mild flu symptoms and came back after four days.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO