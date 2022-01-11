2022 Mock Offseason

There is a strong possibility that Calvin Ridley is traded at some point this offseason, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter ) After stepping away last season due to personal reasons, it sounds like Ridley may be ready to return next season. If a team trades for Ridley, they will need to extend him as he will be playing on his fifth-year option. This will be one of the top storylines to monitor this offseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO