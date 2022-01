When you are in the mountains, if you give up, you die. Those words are the first sounds we hear in the opening seconds of the trailer for the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible. Released back in November, this film from the streamer is comprised of one breathtaking scene after another, comprised of men facing the most daunting odds against nature. In the opening frames, the wind is howling. The snow-capped mountains look nothing if not foreboding. All of which is to say: This is as existential and elemental as it gets.

