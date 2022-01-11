ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Jackass Forever trailer is here!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over! Coming to theatres February 14th, it’s Jackass Forever, the final… final of the...

hypebeast.com

Bam Margera Will Appear in 'Jackass Forever' After All

It looks like Bam Margera will be making an appearance on the upcoming Jackass Forever film. After a rocky discharge — which involved a lawsuit — due to apparently testing positive for Adderall, a new interview confirms that Margera is listed 45 out of the 49 cast credits in the film — appearing in a single part.
MOVIES
Kerrang

Meet the new Jackass Forever cast members in latest promo video and posters

With less than a month to go now until Jackass Forever finally hits movie screens, Paramount Pictures have shared a new two-and-a-half-minute featurette introducing fans to the new cast members. Joining the likes of Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O this time around are guests Poopies, Zach Holmes, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson and...
MOVIES
First Showing

'New Year, New Crew' Featurette for 'Jackass Forever' Arriving February

"I'm afraid of doing this… but it's going to look awesome." Paramount has debuted a fun new featurette for Jackass Forever, the fourth & supposedly final movie in the series. Celebrate the joy of being together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from a whole new cast. After being set for last year, it's now delayed and will open in February this year. The film stars all the usual Jackass: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England; with newcomers: Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. Plus more guest stars like Spike Jonze, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, and Tyler the Creator. For more Jackass Forever updates, fans can text 585-JACKASS (585-522-5277) or click here. This featurette takes advantage of the full year delay to bring some new hype to this crazy movie.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Jackass Forever’ Guest Stars and Cameos Confirmed

The Jackass film franchise’s fourth main installment is coming in less than a month! Unlike the previous title pattern in the franchise, which follows “Jackass (insert number),” this eagerly awaited film takes on a new approach. Instead of Jackass 4, the main title for the upcoming installment is ‘Jackass Forever’ which will have many guest stars. The core cast of the Jackass franchise will all be back on the big screen. Frontman Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Dave England, and Danger Ehren are all the OG’s set to return.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. In today’s episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from across The GenreVerse....
MOVIES
